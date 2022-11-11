Odisha will be slum-free by December 2023: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will be slum-free by December 2023 and all slums will be developed into model colonies, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Thursday.

Launching the programme for land rights to slum dwellers in five Municipal Corporations in the State, Naveen said drone surveys have been started in these corporations to give land rights to the slum dwellers.

Tata Steel Foundation will provide the technical support. An agreement has been signed between Jaga Mission and Tata Steel Foundation in the presence of the Chief Minister for the purpose. Dedicating 707 model colonies in 33 urban areas and announcing Hinjilikatu and Digapahandi as slum-free, Naveen said Biju model colony is being developed by providing basic facilities to the slum dwellers along with the land rights. The Chief Minister said Jaga Mission programme, launched by the State Government, has been appreciated the world over. The Union Government has also given awards for this new idea. So far, 1.70 lakh families in slums of 105 urban areas have been given land rights under this programme.

The Chief Minister announced to give land rights to 2.5 lakh families in slum areas by December 2023. Describing Jaga Mission, which started in 2017, as a spiritual journey, Naveen said "the journey has brought enough success and satisfaction for us." The spiritual journey will continue till it brings long-term happiness in the lives of 17 lakh slum dwellers, he said. Naveen said the slum development associations will manage the Biju Model colonies. Arrangement has been made to utilise 25 per cent of the funds of urban local bodies for the development of slums.