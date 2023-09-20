Old Parliament building to be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'

New Delhi: With Parliament shifting from the old building to the new one on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building, where meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held to frame the Constitution, should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.

Referring to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi made a suggestion for giving a new name to the old parliament building which has seen history being made. "I have a suggestion. Now, when we are going to the New Parliament, its (Old Parliament building) dignity should never go down.

This should not be left just as the Old Parliament building. So, I urge that if you agree, this should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'," he said. Modi called upon political parties to make the right decisions about the country's future and not think only of political benefits.

