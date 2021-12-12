OMICRON CASES: Tally touches 33 in India

Mumbai: India has so far reported 33 cases of the new variant that has sparked worries worldwide. Maharashtra have highest number of cases of Omicron in India i.e.17, Rajasthan reported 9 cases, Gujarat have three, Karnataka two and Delhi has two such cases.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 7,992 cases. With this, the active caseload in the country is at 93,277 cases, which is the lowest in 559 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the recoveries remained more than new cases detected and over the last 24 hours, 9,265 patients of COVID-19 recovered. Currently, the recovery rate in the country stands at 98.36%, and this is the highest since March last year.

With seven new patients detected on Friday, the number of Omicron cases has shot up to 17 in Maharashtra, or nearly half the known cases in the country.

Of these seven, three were found positive in Mumbai, all males, aged 25, 37 and 48, with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Tanzania.

The four new patients, including a three-and-half-year-old child, in Pune, are the close contacts of the Indian-origin Nigerian woman who was detected Omicron positive last Sunday.