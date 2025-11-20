One dead, 4 injured in 2 separate road mishaps

A man died and four youngsters were injured in two separate road accidents on Wednesday in Parthala Chowk and Sector 104 area, respectively, police said.

A man, travelling from Noida to Greater Noida West, was passing near the Parthala Bridge at around 3.15 am on his bike. He reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit the divider, leaving him seriously injured, Phase-3 Inspector-in-Charge Puneet Kumar said. The biker was declared dead during a treatment at the district hospital, the body has been taken into custody and is sent for a post-mortem, Kumar said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

In another road accident, four youngsters, travelling in a car near Sector 104, were injured after their speeding vehicle went out of control and hit a divider here on early Wednesday, police said.

The injured were identified as Ashwani Mishra, Aman, Prateek, and Tushar, Sector 39 Inspector in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

Singh said that they were admitted to the district hospital in Noida for treatment and were later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after their condition worsened. A friend of the four told the police that one of the youngsters had a birthday on Tuesday and they were returning from a party in Morna village, Singh said. The police are investigating the matter, Singh added.