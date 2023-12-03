One Dead, Twenty Injured As Chennai To Coimbatore Journey Takes A Tragic Turn

In a tragic incident, one passenger lost their life, and twenty others sustained injuries when a bus, carrying 45 individuals from Chennai to Coimbatore, overturned and plunged into a ditch near the Chengalpattu district. The deceased, identified as Manikandan from Kanyakumari, was among the passengers on board.

The mishap occurred when the driver, identified as 30-year-old Arun Kumar, lost control of the bus near the Chengalpattu district, specifically in proximity to Pazhaveli village on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. The vehicle overturned and ended up in a roadside ditch due to the driver's inability to maintain control. Upon receiving information about the incident, a prompt response from the Chengalpattu Taluk police team led to the recovery of Manikandan's body at the accident site.

Following the recovery, the police transported the deceased to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Meanwhile, the twenty individuals who suffered injuries were provided with immediate medical attention before being admitted to a nearby hospital in Chengalpattu district for further treatment.

Chengalpattu Taluk Police initiated a case related to the accident, attributing the loss of control to heavy rainfall, which resulted in a significant traffic jam on both sides of the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. As investigations continue, this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions and underscores the importance of road safety measures in mitigating such accidents.

