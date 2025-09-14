Live
One dies as shop collapses in Koraput
Koraput: One-person died and two others were injured when a shop in a market complex collapsed in Koraput district here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at a two-storeyed shop, part of Biswasray Marketing Complex, located in front of the district police headquarters along National Highway-26 in Koraput town.
The deceased has been identified as P Lokesh (63), a shopowner, who was among the three persons pulled out from the debris of the collapsed building. The personnel of the ODRAF, Fire Service personnel, along with the district police, conducted rescue operation. “One shop owner, P Lokesh succumbed to the injury,” said Premlal Hial, the Sub-Collector of Koraput, who visited the building collapse site. Officials confirmed that no other person was trapped under the debris.
The shop, which had reportedly weakened due to continuous rains in the town, was under repair at the time of the incident. Authorities clarified that the main Biswasray Marketing Complex remained unaffected as the collapsed stalls had been constructed independently outside its foundation.
Vehicular movement on the highway through the town was temporarily halted during the rescue operation.