One dies due to JE in Angul

Angul: Angul district is on alert following the detection of vector-borne disease Japanese Encephalitis (JE). One child has died due to this disease. In 2012, Japanese Encephalitis was reported in Malkangiri district. A three-member high level medical team rushed to the district and inspected the affected areas for three days. Though they have not found any linkage behind the outbreak of this disease, the district health department remains on high alert.

According to sources, a week ago, two girls, aged six and nine of Banarpal and Kosala, reported high fever and other complications. They were admitted to Angul district headquarters hospital. When their fever persisted, their blood samples were sent to SCB Cuttack for test.

One of the two affected girls died. Angul Chief District Medical Officer Sadananda Mohanty confirmed the detection of Japanese Encephalitis virus in the blood samples sent for testing.

He said the district has alerted the State health department, which sent three experts to Angul district. The expert team visited Banarpal and Kosala. The district health officials are taking multiple measures in the affected areas to check the spread of the disease.