- Collector Jitesh Patil examined the performance of agriculture drones
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
One dies due to JE in Angul
Angul: Angul district is on alert following the detection of vector-borne disease Japanese Encephalitis (JE). One child has died due to this disease. In 2012, Japanese Encephalitis was reported in Malkangiri district. A three-member high level medical team rushed to the district and inspected the affected areas for three days. Though they have not found any linkage behind the outbreak of this disease, the district health department remains on high alert.
According to sources, a week ago, two girls, aged six and nine of Banarpal and Kosala, reported high fever and other complications. They were admitted to Angul district headquarters hospital. When their fever persisted, their blood samples were sent to SCB Cuttack for test.
One of the two affected girls died. Angul Chief District Medical Officer Sadananda Mohanty confirmed the detection of Japanese Encephalitis virus in the blood samples sent for testing.
He said the district has alerted the State health department, which sent three experts to Angul district. The expert team visited Banarpal and Kosala. The district health officials are taking multiple measures in the affected areas to check the spread of the disease.