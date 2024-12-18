One Nation, One Election Bill heads to JPC for review

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was a scene of intense debate on Tuesday as the government introduced the controversial ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill. While law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the move, Opposition leaders called it an attack on federalism and the Constitution’s core principles. In a bid to ease tensions, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Bill would be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further review.

Meghwal tabled the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying it was brought “in accordance with the Constitution.” His words were drowned out because of vehement opposition by parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamul to the bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the voting process to determine whether the bill would be sent to the JPC.

Electronic voting confirmed the bill’s referral to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The tally stood at 269 votes in favour of the Bill and 198 votes against it. Despite Opposition protests, the government secured a clear victory in pushing the Bill forward.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed the bill on holding simultaneous polls was against federalism and "anti-constitutional", and said the voting at its introduction stage in Lok Sabha showed the BJP lacks the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called the bill a “direct assault on the basic structure” of the Constitution.

“Introduction, consideration of ONOE Bills is beyond the legislative competence of this House. I urge the government to withdraw it.” Tewari said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav accused the BJP of pushing the country toward centralised control. “This Bill is nothing but an attempt to bring in dictatorship,” Yadav said, raising concerns about the role of regional parties in a simultaneous election setup.

Trinamul Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the bill as being about personal ambition rather than reform. “These bills are not for election reforms, but just a fulfilment of one gentleman’s desire and dream,” Banerjee said, in a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill “draconian,” warning that it would harm regional parties the most. He added, “Parliament is not competent to make any laws which are violative of the Constitution.”

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chose to reserve judgment for now. “We will decide our stand after examining the details of the two bills,” said BJD MP Sasmit Patra.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offered its full support to the bill, calling it a step toward streamlining elections.

Shah stepped in to assure the bill would be sent to a JPC for review. “When ONOE bills came up in Cabinet, PM Modi said this should be referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament,” Shah said, urging calm amidst the ruckus.

With the bill now headed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the real debate has just begun. The committee’s findings will be crucial, but the Opposition’s resistance suggests that the road ahead for ‘One Nation, One Election’ will remain turbulent.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Anti-constitutional bill, it is against the federalism of our nation. We are opposing the bill." Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also hit out at the government, saying voting at the introduction stage showed the BJP did not have the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed the Centre's move to introduce a bill on simultaneous polls in the Lok Sabha was an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country.

BJP to send notices to MPs absent for Bill

New Delhi: The BJP will send notices to MPs who were not present in the Lok Sabha today during the introduction of the government's flagship "One Country One Election Bill". More than 20 BJP MPs were absent during the division of the house, sources said. The party had earlier sent a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, directing them to be present in the House. The absence of the MPs was not a roadblock to the two bills meant to amend the Constitution and permit simultaneous parliamentary and state elections. But it did provide ammunition to the Congress, which claimed it was evidence that the government did not have enough support on the issue.

Nadda blames Congress

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J P Nadda attacked the Congress on Tuesday for amending the Constitution for its own benefit and alleged that its past actions of "toppling governments" in states led to staggered polls, creating the necessity for 'One Nation One Election' bill.

The BJP president accused the Congress of practising politics of appeasement and attempting to bring in religion-based reservations, a charge which was vociferously contested by the opposition party. The BJP president also spoke about the Emergency, rejecting the Congress' claim of having apologised for it. Nadda said if the Congress regrets the step, it should join in observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' on June 25 next year, the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency.