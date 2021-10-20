Only 30% Indians fully vaccinated, says Congress

New Delhi: Amid reports of Covid vaccination about to reach 100 crore mark, the Congress on Wednesday said that only 30 per cent Indians are fully vaccinated and the government should tell the plan how it is going to reach the target by December 2021.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Only 30 per cent Indians fully vaccinated till now. Can the BJP Government could share how it plans to fulfill its promise to vaccinate all by December, 2021?"



The Congress leader has slammed the government over rise of prices of essential commodities including vegetables, which is due to high prices of petroleum products.



He said, "instead of giving price rise 'tika' (injection) to people everyday, BJP should give vaccination at faster pace to celebrate tika utsav in near future."



The government on Wednesday said that with the administration of 41,36,142 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 99.12 crore (99,12,82,283) as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This has been achieved through 97,99,506 sessions.

