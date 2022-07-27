Only 7.22 lakh aspirants got govt jobs between 2014-22

New Delhi: Of over 22.05 crore applicants for Central government jobs during 2014 and 2022, over 7.22 lakh were recommended by the recruiting agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As many as 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments from 2014-15 to 2021-22, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Of these, 38,850 were recruited during 2021-22, 78,555 in 2020-21, 1,47,096 in 2019-20, 38,100 in 2018-19, 76,147 in 2017-18, 1,01,333 in 2016-17, 1,11,807 in 2015-16 and 1,30,423 during 2014-15, it said.

A total of 22,05,99,238 applications were received during the period. Of these, 1,86,71,121 applications were received in 2021-22, 1,80,01,469 during 2020-21, 1,78,39,752 in 2019-20, 5,09,36,479 during 2018-19, 3,94,76,878 in 2017-18, 2,28,99,612 during 2016-17, 2,95,51,844 in 2015-16 and 2,32,22,083 during 2014-15, according to the reply.

"Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country," Singh said. Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22, he said.

The PLI schemes being implemented by the government have the potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs, the minister said. The PLI scheme is implemented by the concerned ministries/departments within the overall financial limits prescribed. The guidelines/directions of PLI scheme are issued by the respective ministries/departments. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the government for facilitating self-employment, he said. Under PMMY, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh are extended to micro/small business enterprises and individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities, Singh said.

Former PM Manmohan Singh had found fault with the "tall promises" made by Modi. In particular, he questioned the two crore jobs that were promised to youth during the 2014 election.

"When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs," said Manmohan Singh, reminding the PM about the promise.

In 2014, the BJP came to power promising 10 million jobs a year. But there has been little on the ground. Singh described the government's demonetisation move as "ill-considered" and GST as "hastily implemented".

"The BJP-led government messed up the Indian economy. The ill-considered demonetisation and hastily implemented GST have destroyed small scale enterprises," he said.

Singh also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment about farmers' incomes being doubled.