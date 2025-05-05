Only one Jagannath Dham: Puri Gajapati

Bhubaneswar: Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb of Puri on Saturday said appropriate steps would be taken regarding the use of the term ‘Dham’ by the West Bengal government for the recently inaugurated temple in Digha.

Gajapati Maharaja, who is the Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in Puri, said this while responding to a request by Padma awardee sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik. Sudarsan has urged the Gajapati to come forward and protect the dignity of the Jagannath Dham. “The act of the West Bengal Chief Minister has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath’s devotees around the world.

According to our sacred scriptures (Shastras), there is only one organised Jagannath Dham, and it is in Puri. Using this revered title for any other location could cause religious confusion and go against the long-standing spiritual traditions and cultural heritage of Hinduism,” he said.