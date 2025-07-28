Op Sindoor showcased India’s prowess: Modi

Gangaikonda Cholapuram (TN): PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message that there is no sanctuary for enemies and terrorists anywhere.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing the public during the valedictory ceremony of the 'Aadi Thiruvathirai' festival, held in honour of King Rajendra Chola I’s birth anniversary at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu.

Modi also said that Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to the world that India will respond strongly to any threat against its security and sovereignty.

The event was held at the Gangaikonda Cholisvaram temple, a UNESCO-recognised marvel built by Rajendra Chola I.

“Today’s India prioritises its security. During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed that if anyone threatens India’s sovereignty, the country will respond in their own language. This operation has instilled a new sense of confidence and ignited a spirit of unity across the nation. There is no haven for India’s enemies and terrorists anywhere in the world," the PM said.

Offering prayers at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswara, Modi said, “I prayed for the well-being of 140 crore Indians and the continued progress of the nation. I feel truly blessed to have this opportunity.” He announced that grand statues of Chola emperors Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola will be erected in Tamil Nadu to commemorate their contributions to Indian history and culture.

He said the Chola Empire represented a golden era of India, with achievements in architecture, governance, diplomacy, trade, and cultural integration.

“The Cholas established strong political and trade ties with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday, and today I stand here in the land once ruled by these visionary kings,” he remarked.