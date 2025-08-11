Op Sindoor success linked to Bengaluru's innovation: PM

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised Bengaluru’s critical role in India’s Defence technology and the Make in India mission, linking the city’s vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth to the success of Operation Sindoor. The operation, which involved striking terrorist camps deep inside enemy territory and swiftly overpowering Pakistan’s forces, has been hailed as a demonstration of India’s growing military prowess powered by indigenous technology and innovation. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line and the foundation laying of Phase 3, PM Modi praised the contributions of Karnataka’s youth to Defence manufacturing and technology, underlining how Bengaluru is emerging as a crucial hub not only for IT but also for high-end Defence production.

He called upon Karnataka’s talent pool to lead the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in the tech sector.

“The success of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the strength of our technology and Defence capabilities built on the foundation of Make in India,” said the Prime Minister. “Bengaluru’s youth and Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem have played a major role in this achievement.”

The Prime Minister described Bengaluru as a city deeply rooted in tradition and culture but simultaneously poised at the forefront of progress and innovation. He paid tribute to the city’s founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, highlighting his vision of a city that balances heritage with develop