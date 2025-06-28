Operation Muskaan to begin across State from July 1

Hyderabad: The eleventh phase of ‘Operation Muskaan’ will be conducted across Telangana from July 1 to 31. This month-long initiative is aimed at tracing, rescuing, and rehabilitating missing and trafficked children. A total of 121 Sub-Divisional Police Teams, comprising 706 police personnel, have been mobilised across the state to implement the operation.

The operation will be conducted under the direct supervision of Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, which has been designated as the nodal agency for the operation in Telangana.

These teams will work in close coordination with key departments and organisations, including the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Labour Department, Health Department, Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to ensure the effective rescue, protection, and rehabilitation of children.

To facilitate seamless coordination, a state-level online convergence meeting was held on June 27th at the CID Conference Hall in Hyderabad, chaired by Charu Sinha. Representatives from crucial stakeholder departments and organisations, including the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, the Labour Department, the Public Health & Family Welfare Department, DCPOs, CWCs, UNICEF, Anti-Human Trafficking Teams, and Sub-divisional Operation Muskaan Teams, attended the meeting. Discussions focused on critical concerns such as child labour, bonded labour, and child begging. The emphasis was placed on enhancing inter-agency coordination, refining rescue protocols, strengthening legal frameworks, improving rehabilitation processes, and ensuring effective data management via the Telangana State Child Protection and Welfare Portal.