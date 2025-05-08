Operation Sindoor to Continue Until Terror Threat Is Neutralized, Says Rajnath Singh

In a strong and strategic response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent civilians, India has launched a high-impact military campaign named Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out precise air and ground strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, resulted in the elimination of around 100 terrorists.

The announcement was made during an all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday. Rajnath Singh briefed leaders from across the political spectrum on the progress and intent of Operation Sindoor. He emphasized that while India does not seek to escalate tensions, it will respond firmly to any provocation. The Defence Minister also made it clear that the operation is still ongoing, and additional information will be shared as the situation develops.

Following the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the media and said that the opposition parties responded with maturity and extended full support to the government’s actions. He noted that while the technical details of the operation were withheld due to security concerns, the purpose and goals were clearly communicated.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also extended support, stating that the opposition stands united with the government on national security issues. He reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not yet complete and acknowledged the government's decisive action in protecting national interests.

The successful execution of Operation Sindoor has been hailed across the country, not only for its precision and impact but also for the rare show of political unity in the face of cross-border terrorism.