Oppn calls for 'Bihar bandh' tomorrow
Patna: Opposition INDIA bloc has called for 'Bihar bandh' on Wednesday to protest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the bandh.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said the Opposition has given a call for 'Bihar bandh' to vent their ire against the ongoing SIR of voters’ list.
