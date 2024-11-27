Oppn demands debate on Constitution in both Houses

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament, stressing it was needed in the light of the recent developments in the country.

The leader of the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge said. Senior party leader Digvijay Singh read out the Preamble of the Constitution and questioned if it is being implemented in letter and spirit. "Are people getting justice, liberty? Is there freedom of expression? Where is fraternity? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed," he said.

Referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas', Singh said, "It will happen when confidence is instilled in every citizen from every community. Mr Prime Minister, follow what you are saying. Practice before you preach".

"Incidents like Sambhal are repeatedly occurring. I am surprised that even Supreme Court judges and our retired Justice Chandrachud overlook the laws of this country and state that surveys are permitted as it is a matter of faith… Every individual in this country has equal rights to practice their religion and faith. The growing disharmony is a threat to the nation," Singh said.