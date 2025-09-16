Oppn Hellbent On Insulting Bihar: Modi attacks Cong over 'bidi' remark

Patna/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD alliance over a controversial social media post by the Kerala Congress that compared Bihar to a bidi after GST revision, calling it an insult to the state.

"You must have noticed that RJD's ally, the Congress party, is comparing Bihar to a beedi on social media. People have so much hatred for Bihar. They harbour so much hatred for Bihar and, through corruption and scams, have caused great harm to the state.

Whenever Bihar progresses, these people are hellbent to insult Bihar,” Modi said while addressing a gathering in Purnea. The Prime Minister asserted that his government would halt infiltration, which he alleged was encouraged under Opposition’s leadership. “Intensifying his attack, Modi said: “For RJD and Congress, the biggest concern is to worry about their own family.

These people will never worry about your family. But for Modi, you all are Modi’s family. And that is why Modi says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’...Modi cares about your expenses, cares about your savings.” He linked the government’s GST reforms to relief for households ahead of the festive season. “Many festivals are coming in the coming days.

This time, before Diwali and Chhath, our government has given a very big gift to the poor and the middle class. From the first day of Navratri, September 22, GST will be drastically reduced in the country. GST has been drastically reduced on most of the things you need in your daily life,” he said.

Addressing women in the audience, the PM added, “My mothers and sisters who have come here, I especially want to tell you that due to reduction in GST, the kitchen expenses are going to be reduced a lot. From toothpaste, soap, and shampoo to ghee and many food items will become cheaper. The price of stationery used for children’s studies will decrease. This time it will be easier to buy new clothes and shoes for children during the festival, because they will also be cheaper.”