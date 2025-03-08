Oppn slams State govt over disrespect to Biju

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD and Congress MLAs on Friday created a ruckus in the Assembly over alleged disrespect by the BJP government to Odisha stalwart Biju Patnaik, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings twice. As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, the Opposition members raised slogans against the Mohan Charan Majhi government and condemned its decision to observe Panchayati Raj Divas not on the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik on March 5.

They alleged that the BJP government, in a bid to “erase the legacy of late Biju Patnaik”, delinked the Panchayati Raj Divas celebrations from the Biju Patnaik Jayanti. The BJD members claimed that the Panchayati Raj Divas had been observed in the State on Biju Patnaik Jayanti since 1993.

The State government has decided to observe the Panchayati Raj Divas on April 24 as is done outside Odisha. The government also cancelled the holiday on March 5 through an order.

Demanding withdrawal of the government’s decision, the Opposition members raised slogans against the BJP dispensation and held placards in the Assembly. The BJD member Adhiraj Panigrahi and senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker’s podium.

Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the House till noon. When the House reassembled at noon, the ruckus by Opposition members continued and the Speaker again adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

The Congress members also staged a protest over the alleged rise in crime against women in the State after the BJP government came to power in Odisha in June last year. After the House was adjourned, the BJD MLAs held a sit-in near Biju Patnaik’s statue while the Congress members staged a peaceful demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, eight-time BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the BJP government has “dishonoured” Biju Patnaik and that the people of Odisha would “never tolerate such an attack on the great son of the soil”. “It is a direct affront on the Odisha asmita (pride),” he claimed.

Former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the BJD would continue its agitation both inside the House and outside till the State government withdraws its decision. He claimed the State government’s decision was “illegal” as it was implemented through an executive order.

The BJP members, on the other hand, defended the State government and alleged that the Opposition members were obstructing the proceedings of the House. “The BJP government has the highest regard for Biju Patnaik.

They (Opposition members) are not prepared to discuss the matter in the House. The BJD has misused Biju Patnaik’s name for votes while the BJP has been giving respect to the legendary leader,” Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said. He also alleged that the BJD has not installed a single statue of Biju Patnaik at its headquarters Sankha Bhawan.

The BJD member, Goutam Buddha Das, said, “How to come for a discussion in the Assembly? The government has insulted Biju Patnaik and never said sorry for its actions. They should restore the dignity of Biju Patnaik first and then we come for discussion.”

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam said his party is also condemning the BJP dispensation for alleged disrespect to Biju Patnaik. “Our main demand is to ensure the safety of women and girls in the State.

The State has recorded 1,600 crimes against women in just eight months of the BJP rule. As many as 36,420 women and girls have been reported missing from Odisha till 2024. Similarly, 8,403 children are also missing from the State. We are staging agitation both in the Assembly and outside over the crime against women,” Kadam said. The second phase of the Budget Session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly began here on Friday. The session is scheduled to continue till April 5.