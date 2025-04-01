Oppn turning ‘Parliamentary Act’ into ‘Act of God’: BJP on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, for criticising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Naqvi accused the opposition of trying to turn a ‘Parliamentary Act’ into an ‘Act of God’, terming their opposition to the Bill as a “crazy conspiracy” that is “exposing, corrupting, and demolishing” the truth.

This comes amid growing support for the Bill from the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), who have endorsed the amendments, citing their potential to promote transparency and efficiency in managing Waqf properties.

However, leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi have termed the bill unconstitutional, alleging it is part of the BJP’s larger agenda to assert control over everything.

Talking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “Some people are busy making the act of Parliament into an act of God, and those trying to convert government actions into divine mandates are part of a conspiracy that’s getting exposed. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is not against any community, culture, or region. It is designed for the welfare of society and the country.”

He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying: “Isn’t it PM Modi’s nature to work for the empowerment of every class, community, and culture? The aim is always to reform, transform, and perform for the betterment of society, ensuring prosperity and happiness. However, every constitutional reform is now being attacked by certain groups with vested interests.”

Naqvi further criticised what he described as a “dangerous mentality” among some factions seeking to hijack the system through communal blackmail.

“The country is on a path of progress, and there will be no decline in the reforms that have been set in motion,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Union government is preparing to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Wednesday during the ongoing Budget session. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has emphasised that the proposed legislation aims to bring greater transparency and fairness to Waqf property management.

In addition to the Waqf Bill controversy, Naqvi responded to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s decision to rename 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The move has sparked political debate, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mocking the decision, saying, “Uttarakhand ka naam bhi Uttar Pradesh-2 kar dijiye” (Why not rename Uttarakhand as Uttar Pradesh-2?).

Naqvi dismissed Yadav’s remarks, stating: “He couldn’t even manage Uttar Pradesh properly during his term, and now he’s taking on the politics of other states. He should focus on the states where they can actually deliver results. There’s no use in making sweeping statements about the entire country.”

The BJP-led Uttarakhand government’s plan to rename places includes changing Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, and several others.

In Dehradun, names like Miyanwala and Pirwala will be renamed Ramjiwala and Kesari Nagar, respectively, while Nainital will see Nawabi Road become Atal Marg.