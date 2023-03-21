Opposition Lawmakers Gathered To Continue Protests Against The Government Over The Adani-Hindenburg Controversy

As part of their ongoing demonstrations against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg scandal, opposition MPs gathered on the first floor of the Parliament building on Tuesday. They also demanded that a joint parliamentary committee, or JPC, look into claims of stock manipulation and financial wrongdoing against Gautam Adani's group. Many opposition leaders could be seen brandishing placards and yelling, "We want JPC," in footage from Parliament.



This demonstration was notable because it occurred outside the State Bank of India branch in Parliament, one of the two public financial institutions that the opposition claimed had excessive exposure to Adani stocks during the group's subsequent crash, which erased over $120 billion in value after the Hindenburg report was made public. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power, has come under ferocious criticism from the opposition on this issue, including claims that it supports the Adani Group.

More than a dozen groups, including the Congress, the Left, and the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote to the Enforcement Directorate last week pleading with it to pay attention to the charges made by Hindenburg Research.

Since the Budget session started in late January, there has been no progress in Parliament, and even after it resumed last week, there are no indicators that it will. Meetings were regularly postponed due to arguments between BJP and opposition MPs about the Adani controversy and remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The same as it has been thus far, it started on Tuesday morning with a commotion in both Houses that resulted in an adjournment. This time, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, have both requested all-party sessions in an effort to break the impasse.