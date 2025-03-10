Opposition Raises Concerns Over Voter List Irregularities in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A heated discussion unfolded in the Lok Sabha as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter list. Addressing the House, Gandhi emphasized that questions regarding the integrity of voter lists were emerging across the country and called for a detailed discussion on the matter.

During his address, Gandhi referred to remarks made by the Lok Sabha Speaker, stating, "You said that the voter list does not make the government." However, the Speaker immediately interjected, clarifying that he had not made such a statement. Acknowledging the correction, Gandhi reiterated, "You said that the government does not make the voter list."

The Congress leader further stressed that suspicions surrounding voter lists were prevalent, particularly in opposition-ruled states and Maharashtra. "The entire opposition is united in demanding a debate on the voter list. While the lists are being created, a transparent discussion on the process is necessary," he asserted.

पूरा विपक्ष संसद में वोटर लिस्ट पर विस्तृत चर्चा की मांग कर रहा है।महाराष्ट्र की वोटर लिस्ट में गड़बड़ियों को लेकर मेरी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को एक महीने से अधिक हो गया है।मगर पारदर्शिता को लेकर चुनाव आयोग से हमने जो मांगें की थीं, वो अब तक पूरी नहीं की गई हैं। सवाल आज भी वैसे ही… pic.twitter.com/YJ2Y5wVkN9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2025

Beyond the parliamentary debate, Gandhi also took to the social media platform X to reinforce his stance. In his post, he wrote, "The entire opposition is demanding a detailed discussion on the voter list in Parliament. It has been over a month since my press conference on voter list irregularities in Maharashtra, yet the Election Commission has not addressed our transparency-related demands. New evidence of duplicate names in the voter list has surfaced, raising serious concerns. This discussion is crucial for safeguarding democracy and the Constitution."

Joining the debate, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under government influence. "If democracy continues this way, with the Election Commission lobbying for the government, the electoral outcomes are predictable," he remarked.

Echoing similar concerns, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating electoral processes. "The Election Commission and BJP misuse government machinery to create fake voters. This has been done in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, and now in Bengal. If elections are not conducted fairly, a single party will continue to win and engage in corruption. The government and the Election Commission must address this electoral scam," Singh asserted.

Notably, the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on March 10 and is scheduled to continue until April 4, with a total of 16 sittings. The government plans to introduce approximately 36 bills during this period, including the Waqf Act. Meanwhile, the opposition remains firm in challenging the government on key issues such as the Manipur violence, voter list discrepancies, and U.S. tariffs.