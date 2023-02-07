Opposition stalls LS, RS

New Delhi: Intensifying its attack on the NDA government over the Adani-Hindenburg row, the Opposition Congress on Monday held a nationwide protest and stalled proceedings in both Houses of Parliament along with other Opposition parties for the third day in a row, demanding a statement from PM Modi on the issue.

The Opposition created uproar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to their adjournment for the day without transacting any business, thus stalling the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Leaders of as many as 17 Opposition parties also staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex in the morning and raised slogans against the government while demanding a discussion in both houses. The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash. The group has denied the charges.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them and have questioned the government on steps taken by it. Alleging that Prime Minister Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

''Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani,'' Gandhi told reporters here. ''The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it,'' he said.

''Only a JPC or SC-monitored investigation under the CJI can bring out the truth about 'forced' investments by LIC and PSU banks in companies alleged of financial fraud, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians,'' said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the Adani stock rout following a Hindenburg report was a company-specific issue. She said banks and insurance companies are ''not overexposed'' to any one company and assured that Indian markets are very well managed by its regulators. The protest by various Opposition parties in front of the Gandhi statue followed a meeting to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani issue.

The Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena were among the parties that participated in the meeting held in Kharge's chamber.