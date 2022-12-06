Opposition wants discussion on price rise, border standoff

New Delhi: vfor discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border dominated the all-party meeting convened by the government on Tuesday, with the Centre assuring it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

While the BJD demanded passage of women reservation bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction wanted the population control bill be cleared during the winter session starting from December 7.

Chairing the meeting, Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session. Leaders from more than 30 parties took part in the meeting, which was also attended by leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. During the meeting, Joshi listed out the government's legislative agenda for the session and sought the opposition's cooperation for passage of bills.

Speaking at the meeting, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and also on alleged misuse of investigative agencies.

He further demanded a discussion on the Sino-India border issue and said, "The government did not properly inform the Opposition about the standoff at the border.