Live
- Asian Games: Brave and unique Ayhika, Sutirtha lose in semis, claim bronze in women's doubles TT
- Stress a major cause of digestive problems : Experts
- Govt has failed to protect Law & Order: Basavaraj Bommai
- Honorable Deve Gowda, if your son repeatedly announces party dissolution and political retirement, where should the activists go?: DCM DK Shivakumar question
- AI can help in improving success rate of IVF treatment, say doctors
- Nandamuri Balakrishna and wife takes part in Satyagraha Deeksha ay NTR Bhavan
- Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Songs, Movies, and Actors That Remind Us of Mahatma Gandhi!
- Eradicate sense of animosity, says Haryana Guv on Gandhi Jayanti
- Infant formula, fizzy drinks in babies may raise early obesity risk
- Sampu becomes kingmaker in ‘Martin Luther King’ teaser
Just In
Our fight is for removing fear from common man's heart in J&K: Special DG CID
Jammu and Kashmir Special Director General (CID), R.R.Swain said on Monday that the fight of the local police force is to remove fear from the heart and mind of the common citizen.
Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Special Director General (CID), R.R.Swain said on Monday that the fight of the local police force is to remove fear from the heart and mind of the common citizen.
Talking to media on the sidelines of an official function here, the Special Director General added, "J&K Police is trying to root out fear from the common man's heart and mind, and our fight against those who promote violence is purely for the general public."
"Our police is quietly fighting the enemy who is creating violence with outside support and influence." "To fight some people who promote violence needs an extra valour and that is found in J&K Police. Challenges before J&K Police are quite different than what other security forces are facing."
He said the police is fighting this battle silently for the common man. "Our fight is for a small farmer, a lawyer, a Khateeb, a small journalist or for that matter a common man who respects and abides by the law," Swain said.