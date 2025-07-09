Over 100 students fall ill after food poisoning in Gujarat's MS University hostel

Vadodara: A serious case of food poisoning has shaken the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) campus in Gujarat's Vadodara after over 100 female students from the university’s SD Hall hostel fell ill following dinner served in the mess.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night, with students experiencing sudden bouts of diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe stomach pain just hours after eating the evening meal.

Of the approximately 350 students who dined at the mess, more than 100 showed symptoms of foodborne infection and were immediately rushed to Gotri and Sayaji hospitals for treatment.

According to hospital sources, the students' condition is currently stable, but the sudden scale of the illness has raised serious concerns about hygiene standards and food safety in the university hostels. The affected students remain under observation, while doctors have confirmed that the symptoms point to acute food poisoning, most likely triggered by stale or contaminated food.

Medical experts note that food poisoning is typically caused by bacteria or viruses entering the body through spoiled or unhygienically prepared food. These harmful pathogens disrupt the intestinal microbiome, causing severe digestive distress.

This is not the first time students have raised concerns about the quality of food served in hostel messes.

Several students have alleged that they had previously complained about the poor hygiene and stale meals to hostel authorities, but their concerns were dismissed. “We’ve been eating substandard food for months. We raised our voices many times, but nothing changed. This was waiting to happen,” said a third-year student who is currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, following the incident, MSU Vice Chancellor and the Chief Warden of the hostel rushed to Sayaji Hospital to meet the students and assess the situation.

Senior police officials also arrived at the hostel premises and hospital to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, health officials have collected food samples from the mess for laboratory testing. An inquiry is expected to be launched to determine the exact cause and to fix accountability.

Doctors treating the students have emphasized the importance of early detection and hydration in food poisoning cases. Typically, symptoms appear within a few hours of consuming contaminated food and include nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue, and sometimes fever. Food poisoning is particularly dangerous when dehydration sets in, making it critical to administer fluids like coconut water, lemon water, oral rehydration salts, or glucose solutions.

In mild cases, traditional remedies such as banana (which helps restore potassium), curd with roasted cumin, ginger water, and mint can help ease discomfort. However, patients are advised to avoid milk, meat, and heavy foods during recovery.

As the scale of the incident becomes clear, students and parents are demanding strict action against those responsible for the negligence.