  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
x

A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

Highlights

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

NEW DELHI: More than 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 10.72 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X