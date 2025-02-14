Over 200 Animals Rescued from Illegal Facility in Udupi

Udupi: In a significant crackdown on illegal animal confinement, authorities in Udupi have rescued more than 200 animals from a facility operating under the name ‘Animal Rescue Centre’ in Saligrama. The centre, managed by Sudhindra Aithal, was found to be illegally housing animals in dire conditions.

The rescue operation, conducted in phases on 7 January, 11 January, and 12 February, was led by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India in collaboration with the Udupi Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), the Forest Department, the Pattana Panchayat, and local police. The raid was carried out following directives issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi after an SPCA meeting.

Rescued Animals and Legal Measures

The facility housed various protected species under Schedule I, II, and IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, including cobras, black kites, civet cats, Alexandrine parakeets, bonnet macaques, and cormorants. Other animals rescued included Persian cats, Indian dog breeds, Java sparrows, finches, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, white rats, and Australian red-yellow parrots. The Forest Department had previously filed a Preliminary Offence Report under sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Following the rescue, the wild animals have been transferred to Pilikula Biological Park for medical treatment, while efforts are being made to rehome the dogs and cats.

Delete Edit

Inhumane Conditions and Violations

Reports from officials described cramped and unsanitary conditions at the facility, with animals confined in metal cages covered in accumulated faeces, lacking adequate food, water, and bedding. Many were found suffering from dehydration, malnutrition, viral infections, maggot wounds, and respiratory disorders.

PETA India has highlighted that the facility had a history of repeated violations despite official warnings. The organisation is urging authorities to dismantle the remaining cages to prevent further cases of animal cruelty.

Need for Regulation Enforcement

Commenting on the rescue, Sinchana Subramanyan, PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator, said, "Animals deserve dignity and humane treatment. This facility subjected them to extreme neglect. We urge the public to verify that any boarding or breeding facility complies with legal standards."

Authorities have reminded that all facilities involved in animal boarding, breeding, or sales must be registered with the state animal welfare board, as required under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018. A 2020 order by the Karnataka government mandates the closure of all unregistered pet shops and breeding centres.