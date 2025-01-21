Over 2.27 mn pilgrims visit Mahakumbh on day 8

Mahakumbh Nagar : As the Mahakumbh enters its eighth day, more than 2.27 million pilgrims visited the Mela on Monday morning as of 8 am, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the day eight of the Mahakumbh, among a congregation of over 2.27 million devotees gathered at Sangam Triveni; one million Kalpvasis and 1.27 million pilgrims took the holy dip by 8 am.

As of January 19, more than 82.6 million pilgrims took dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Mahakumbh 2025.

On Monday, devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam amid the inclement weather conditions in the city. Yet, the weather doesn’t seem to have an effect on the footfall of pilgrims. Despite the chilly weather, a large number of devotees gathered at the sacred spot in Prayagraj on the eighth day of the grand event. The attendance of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). More than five million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela till 6 pm on Sunday, which marked the seventh day of the grand event as the festivities continued. The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 is anticipated to generate an estimated 1.2 million (12 lakh) gig and temporary jobs, benefitting over eight lakh workers across various sectors, according to a report on Monday.

The historic congregation at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a powerhouse for temporary employment and economic growth in the country.

This landmark event is projected to boost commerce not only in Prayagraj but also in neighbouring regions, with key industries such as tourism, transportation and logistics, healthcare, IT, and retail expected to see substantial benefits.

According to the report by NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, beyond its profound spiritual significance, the sacred gathering has transformed into a major driver of economic activity.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates welcoming 40 crore devotees, making it one of history’s largest peaceful gatherings. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the event is expected to generate a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore in economic activity, creating unprecedented opportunities across various sectors.