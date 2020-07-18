Over 31 lakh Indians in quarantine

New Delhi: A whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected over 10 lakh people so far, officials said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of people in quarantine among states, followed by Maharashtra, they said.

According to the latest available official estimate, more than 11 lakh people are in quarantine in Uttar Pradesh, 7.27 lakh in Maharashtra, 3.25 lakh in Gujarat and 2.4 lakh in Odisha. A total of 31.6 lakh people are currently in institutional and home quarantine across India, a Union Home Ministry official told PTI.

Suspected COVID-19 patients, asymptomatic and mild positive cases, and high-risk contacts of infected people are being kept in quarantine to curb the virus spread, officials said. Some states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam don't allow home quarantine.