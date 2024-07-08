  • Menu
Over 40 School Children Injured In Haryana Roadways Bus Overturn Near Pinjore

Over 40 School Children Injured In Haryana Roadways Bus Overturn Near Pinjore
  • A Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district, injuring over 40 school children. The accident, possibly due to overspeeding, also critically injured a woman.
  • Police are investigating in this matter.

Over 40 school children were injured when a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in the Panchkula district, likely due to the bus driver's overspeeding.

The accident happened near Naulta village, and the injured were taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula.

A woman, critically injured in the accident, was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. Overloading of the bus and poor road conditions are also believed to have contributed to the accident.

More details are awaited.

