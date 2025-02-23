Over 5,000 events mark first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after BJP win in Delhi

New Delhi : The first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP’s historic victory in the Delhi Assembly election was promoted by the party in a special way with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta leading the 5,018 booth-level events organised across the city on Sunday.

At one of the venues, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the Prime Minister’s focus on the respect for daughters in Indian culture, which plays a vital role in building strong values.

She said that, following the Prime Minister’s vision, her government would work towards increasing women’s participation in society and governance.

As part of the events, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda attended a booth-level event in Naraina Vihar.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Umang Bajaj, along with hundreds of BJP workers and office bearers of the Naraina RWA, joined Nadda in listening to the Prime Minister’s message.

Also present on the occasion were BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, National Media Co-Convenor Sanjay Mayukh, State Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal, and Karol Bagh District President Sunil Kakkar.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme in Kirti Nagar and urged workers to take the Prime Minister’s message to every household.

Delhi BJP President praised PM Modi for his appreciation of Indian scientists, calling it memorable.

He highlighted that the entire nation witnessed ISRO’s 100th rocket launch, which is not just a number but a testament to India’s strength and commitment.

Sachdeva also remarked on the global recognition India is receiving due to its rapid advancements in AI technology.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta, along with MPs Kamaljeet Sahrawat and Swaraj received the blessings of Jain Muni Pujya Shri Charukirti Panditacharyavarya Bhadrak Mahaswami Maharaj on the occasion of the Second Grand Special Dwarakesh Shri Bahubali Swami Mahamastakabhishek at the national level.

The Chief Minister said that the Jain community has always showered immense grace upon them, and it is because of this blessing that she has been entrusted with the responsibility of the overall development of Delhi.

CM Gupta stated that the trust this community has placed in her will always be honoured. She added that she has been given the responsibility of making Delhi a developed city, and in the coming times, Delhi will write a new chapter of development.