Pakistan Participates In SCO Defence Ministers Meeting Hosted By India

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' summit was held in Delhi on Friday, and Pakistan participated virtually. The main topic of discussion during the summit, according to those involved in planning, will be regional security circumstances, including the developments in Afghanistan. Another top objective, according to them, will be to improve collaboration between the SCO member nations in order to successfully tackle terrorism and extremism.



The SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting will be held on April 28 under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is scheduled to participate virtually.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani of Iran, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov of Kazakhstan, and Colonel General Sherali Mirzo of Tajikistan had already arrived in the nation's capital earlier on Thursday. The summit will also feature the participation of the defence ministers of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, an intergovernmental body called SCO was founded in 2001. Along with India, the SCO also has as members China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.