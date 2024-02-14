  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Pakistan Rangers violates ceasefire along int'l border in J&K

Pakistan Rangers violates ceasefire along intl border in J&K
x
Highlights

Pakistan Rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K’s Jammu district.

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K’s Jammu district.

Official sources said that Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at a BSF outpost on the IB in J&K’s Jammu district.

“BSF troops effectively retaliated and intermittent firing exchanges continued for around 20 minutes,” sources said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X