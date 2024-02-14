Live
- Third round of meeting between farmers, Centre in Chandigarh on Thursday
- Maratha quotas: Special session of Legislature convened on Feb 20
- Sugriva Path to link Hanuman Garhi with Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for ‘easy darshan’
- Punjab to bear treatment cost of farmers injured in protest
- Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE's first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- AFMS, IIT Roorkee ink MoU over collaborative biomedical research
- RJD nominates Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav to Rajya Sabha
- Will see how KCR comes back to power: Revanth Reddy
- NCP nominates Praful Patel as Maharashtra Rajya Sabha candidate
- Govt issues guidelines for using Green Hydrogen as fuel in trucks, buses
Just In
Pakistan Rangers violates ceasefire along int'l border in J&K
Highlights
Pakistan Rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K’s Jammu district.
Jammu: Pakistan Rangers violated bilateral ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to unprovoked firing at Border Security Force (BSF) post on International Border (IB) in J&K’s Jammu district.
Official sources said that Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing at a BSF outpost on the IB in J&K’s Jammu district.
“BSF troops effectively retaliated and intermittent firing exchanges continued for around 20 minutes,” sources said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS