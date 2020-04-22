Pakistan sending COVID-infected militants into J&K: Police chief

Srinagar: Dilbag Singh, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) said on Wednesday that Pakistan is now pushing militants suffering with the coronavirus infection into the union territory.

Singh visited quarantine centres in north Kashmir Ganderbal district earlier in the day, especially the one set up inside the Police Training School (PTS) Manigam in the district.

In addition to reviewing the required facilities at the quarantine centre, the police chief also took a review meeting of the security situation in the area.

Interacting with some media persons during his visit, the police chief said till now Pakistan had been sending militants with arms and ammunition into J&K, now the neighbouring country is pushing in militants who are infected with COVID-19.