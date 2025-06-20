Pakistan To Receive 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters While India's Indigenous Program Faces Decade-Long Wait

China is set to deliver 40 Shenyang J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft to Pakistan, marking a significant shift in South Asian air power dynamics. This development places Pakistan among the select nations operating advanced stealth technology, while India's Air Force continues to operate without any stealth fighters in its current inventory.

The delivery timeline suggests Pakistan could have these advanced aircraft operational by December 2025, according to defense analysts. Meanwhile, India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program remains at least a decade away from fielding operational units, with official projections indicating full induction around 2035.

According to sources, senior Indian Air Force veterans have confirmed that Pakistani pilots have already been training in China for over six months on these aircraft systems. Group Captain Ajay Ahlawat, a retired IAF fighter pilot and defense analyst, noted that the pilot training program had been ongoing well before the official delivery announcement, indicating China's methodical approach to this technology transfer.

The aircraft Pakistan will receive is reportedly the FC-31, an export variant of China's J-35 with reduced capabilities compared to the full-specification version used by the People's Liberation Army Navy Air Force. This practice aligns with standard international arms export protocols where nations typically provide downgraded versions of their most advanced military equipment to foreign buyers.

The development has raised significant concerns within India's defense establishment. The Indian Air Force has historically maintained air superiority over Pakistan through superior pilot training, advanced tactics, and a more diverse aircraft inventory. However, the introduction of stealth technology into Pakistani service threatens to narrow this advantage considerably.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, who previously served in key planning positions within the IAF, has suggested pursuing an interim solution to address this capability gap. He advocates for acquiring Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighters through a government-to-government arrangement, similar to India's previous Rafale acquisition deal. His proposal includes securing technology transfer agreements and coding access to integrate India's domestically developed weapon systems.

The Su-57 option presents both advantages and challenges. Proponents argue that Russian systems would offer better compatibility with existing Indian equipment, weapons, and radar systems. Additionally, operating fifth-generation fighters would provide valuable experience for Indian aircrew and ground personnel while the AMCA program continues development.

However, not all defense experts support this approach. Critics point to India's previous involvement in the abandoned Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft program with Russia, from which India withdrew after investing approximately $350 million. Concerns about the Su-57's performance capabilities and Russia's limited production capacity for its own air force have influenced this skepticism.

Alternative suggestions include considering the American F-35 Lightning II, despite its higher cost and potential technology transfer restrictions. Some analysts view it as a more proven platform with established operational history across multiple air forces worldwide.

The AMCA program represents India's long-term solution to achieving fifth-generation fighter capability. Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Air Force and Navy, this twin-engine stealth fighter aims to provide India with an indigenous alternative to foreign systems. The program targets prototype rollout by 2028-29, with full operational capability expected in the mid-2030s.

The timing disparity between Pakistan's near-term acquisition and India's long-term development timeline has intensified debates about interim procurement options. Defense analysts emphasize that waiting another decade while regional adversaries enhance their capabilities could compromise India's strategic position.

This development occurs within the broader context of evolving regional security dynamics, where both China and Pakistan continue modernizing their military capabilities. The stealth fighter acquisition represents Pakistan's most significant air power enhancement in recent years and could influence tactical considerations across the subcontinent.

The situation underscores the challenges facing India's defense procurement and indigenous development strategies. While self-reliance in defense manufacturing remains a national priority, the immediate operational requirements may necessitate difficult decisions about bridging capability gaps through foreign acquisitions.

As this technological shift unfolds, it will likely influence regional military planning, defense spending priorities, and strategic partnerships. The introduction of fifth-generation fighter technology into the South Asian theater marks a new chapter in the ongoing regional military competition.