Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire for 3rd day in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Pakistan troops indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan troops started firing with small arms around 7 pm and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote Sector in Poonch district, to which the "Indian Army is retaliating befittingly".

Till the last reports came in, heavy firing and shelling were continuing from both the sides.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir with impunity since the beginning of this year.

So far, over 2,720 ceasefire violations have been recorded, in which 21 civilians have died and 94 others injured.