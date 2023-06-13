Palamuru's Sreedhar Puppali drives Rahul Gandhi around Washington DC in his Tesla

Washington DC/Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar-born Sreedhar Puppali, an IT professional working in the United States, drove Rahul Gandhi around Washington DC in the former's Tesla-Y car on June 1. During the drive, Sreedhar explained key features of Tesla cars, and how electric mobility will revolutionise transportation in the years ahead.







Coordinated by the Indian Overseas Congress and former Member of Parliament Madhu Yashki Goud, the drive was between Capitol Hill building and Willard Intercontinental hotel on the Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Senior Congress leader and technocrat Sam Pitroda and Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi joined in the drive.

Commenting on his experience, Sreedhar Puppali said, "I was thrilled when I was invited to drive Rahul Gandhi in my Tesla-Y car. During the drive Rahul Gandhi was keen to know the functionality of the car, about various models Tesla has introduced; and also tried using various options in the car like setting the navigation, music, etc."

"Rahul Gandhi was also eager to know the pricing of various Tesla models, and how and within how much time of owning these expensive machines will they turn viable over combustible fuel alternatives. The most striking aspect of Rahul Gandhi was his deep understanding of various international and national topics, and clarity in thought. The Congress leader's sense of humour made this 15 mins drive so lively that I would remember this evening for many years to come," added Sreedhar Puppali.

Earlier, Sreedhar Puppali couple and their children were invited by the Indian Overseas Congress to a dinner hosted in honour of Rahul Gandhi at the Capitol Hill. During the dinner too Rahul Gandhi spent quality time with Sreedhar and his family, and tried to know more about Sreedhar's life in the United States.