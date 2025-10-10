Pallishree Mela begins in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The national-level Pallishree Mela was inaugurated during the ongoing Gajalaxmi Puja in Dhenkanal on Wednesday. The fair, which features products from rural artisans and self-help groups, is being held at Mahisapat ground and will continue till October 14. The Mela began with a colourful presentation of classical dance and holistic songs.

Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Kamakhyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra were present during the inaugural ceremony. As many as 252 stalls have been set up at the Pallishree Mela. Besides Odisha, entrepreneurs from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Manipur and Bihar are participating in the Mela. A total of 250 self-help groups from Odisha are also taking part to sell their handcrafted goods and other products. Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil said the puja visitors can buy products from the sellers directly without taxes. The Pallishree Mela is jointly organised by Odisha Rural Marketing Society (ORMAS), Handlooms and Handicrafts department and Panchayati Raj department. The special attractions of the Mela are bamboo fibre, bamboo craft, woolen products from Manipur, Kashmir handloom and sarees from Tamil Nadu, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer Subala Kumar Jenamani.

During the Mela, local folk artistes will get the opportunity to showcase their talent.