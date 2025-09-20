Pamba gears up for Ayyappa Sangamam

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The banks of the Pamba river, at the foothills of Sabarimala, are ready to welcome thousands of devotees and delegates for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, which opens on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 10 am, with Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan presiding.

Ministers from neighbouring states, elected representatives, cultural leaders, and members of social organisations are expected to attend.

Organisers said vast temporary structures have been built without disturbing the river’s fragile ecosystem. German-style hangar tents have been erected at three sites, including a 43,000-square-foot main venue at Manappuram (river sandbed). The stage alone covers 2,400 square feet and rises four feet above the ground. Seating has been arranged for approximately 3,000 delegates, with media and green rooms conveniently located nearby.

At Hilltop, two more pandals will host panel discussions and dining facilities, while the Travancore Devaswom Board has set up an exhibition to mark its platinum jubilee. All structures will be dismantled once the summit ends, organisers said.

They added that three parallel sessions will anchor the discussions. The first will examine the long-term Sabarimala master plan, balancing pilgrim welfare, infrastructure, and environmental protection.

The second will focus on linking Sabarimala to wider spiritual tourism circuits across Kerala. The third will address the annual challenge of crowd management, with police officers, health experts, and technology partners expected to present new solutions.