Paralakhemundi girl rifle shooting champ

Berhampur: Ina tale that glitters with grit and glory, Mousumi Simalai, from Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district, has etched her name in golden letters by clinching the Gold Medal in Rifle Shooting at the prestigious All India Thal Sainik Camp (AITSC) 2025 in Delhi.

A Grade IX student of Centurion Public School, Mousumi rose above 1,200 competitors from across the nation in the NCC Junior Wing Girls category, showcasing razor-sharp focus, unyielding determination and an indomitable spirit. With this historic triumph, she has brought rare laurels not only for Odisha but also for Gajapati district.

What makes her victory more inspiring is her humble background. Mousumi is the daughter of fish vendors Manika and Balai Chand, residing at Sanjay Gandhi Colony in Paralakhemundi.

They sell fish near Gajapati Stadium and their sacrifices and silent struggles now sparkle as the foundation of her shining journey.

From the modest markets of Paralakhemundi to the national stage of Delhi Cantonment, her story stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of rural children who dare to dream.

Her school fraternity, led by president Mukti Mishra, vice- president D N Rao, director Durga Prasad Padhi, registrar Anita Patra, principal Sunita Panigrahee and all the teachers and staff rejoiced at her feat, calling her the “Golden Girl of Gajapati.”

The All India Thal Sainik Camp, held from September 2 to 11, witnessed 1,546 cadets from 17 NCC directorates battling in various disciplines, but Mousumi’s marksmanship shone brightest, making her the national topper.

As Paralakhemundi prepares to roll out a grand welcome as she arrives from New Delhi by train, the air is already charged with pride and celebration.

Mousumi Simalai, with her rifle and resilience, has not just struck gold. She has struck at the very heart of every young dreamer who believes that backgrounds may be humble, but ambitions can be limitless.