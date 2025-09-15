Parcel Cargo Train from Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar Delhi flagged off today

New Delhi, 15.09.2025, Indian Railways had announced to run 08 parcel van coach rapid cargo train (each coach weight capacity 23 tonnes) from Badgam Railway Station of Kashmir Valley in Jammu Division to Adarsh Nagar Delhi. Today, this cargo parcel train from Badgam was flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha at Srinagar Railway Station. Agriculture Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Javid Ahmad Dar, Additional Member of Railway Board Dr. Manoj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager Jammu Shri Vivek Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jammu Shri Uchit Singhal, Railway Area Chief Manager Kashmir Valley Shri Saqib Yusuf, other senior officers, representatives of local business community and other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Orchestra Band played patriotic tunes to welcome the chief guest, gracing the inaugural ceremony and filled the atmosphere with national spirit. ‌

In his address during the inauguration ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha said, “We are happy to be a part of this important initiative, which will contribute to the economic development of the region. This new parcel cargo train service aims to provide a fast, safe and reliable transport option for various products and goods. This will help in delivering goods to their destination on time and will also reduce logistics costs.

Divisional Railway Manager Shri Vivek Kumar said at the inauguration ceremony that “This is a historic achievement and a matter of great pride that Indian Railways is playing an important role in the development of the nation” and this new parcel cargo train is a testimony to this commitment.