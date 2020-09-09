Parimal Nathwani takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP for third term

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday administers oath to Parimal Nathwani who was re-elected for third-term as member of Rajya Sabha.

Nathwani of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party was re-elected as member of Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Andhra Pradesh.

Nathwani was elected to Rajya Sabha in May 2008 for his first term and in April 2014 for his second term.

Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma, and other senior officers of the Upper House Secretariat were also present on the occasion.