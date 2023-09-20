Parliament Moves To New Building: Yahi Samay, Sahi Samay says PM Modi

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon all MPs to forget past bitterness and start a new chapter, asserting that whatever they are going to do in the new complex, should be an inspiration for every citizen of the country.

As Lok Sabha proceedings chaired by Speaker Om Birla began in the new building, Modi delivered his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha chamber as the Leader of the House. The PM said the new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

He also remembered 'shramjeevis' (labourers) who were part of the construction of the new Parliament building. Parliament, he said, is a supreme place to serve the nation.

Parliament is not a place to work for growth of the party but for the development of the nation, he stressed. PM Modi walked down from the old building along with Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and other leaders. Initiating the first day of the proceedings, The Speaker urged the members to set a new standard of parliamentary debate by raising people's issues, as he extended greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi, and termed the shifting to the new parliament house a historic event.

Birla also paid tributes to the leaders who built the nation and gave India its own constitution. The new Parliament building boasts of a palette of colours and architecture that takes its cue from everything Indian, from ancient to the medieval. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress and Opposition leaders, walked from the old Parliament building to the new one holding a book of the constitution in his hand.

