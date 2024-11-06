Parliament winter session from Nov 25

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament this year will begin on November 25 and continue till December 20, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. The Centre is expected to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the session. The Bill, which was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, has led to many Opposition leaders expressing their reservations on the amendment.

The Opposition members of the Waqf JPC have threatened to “disassociate” from the panel, accusing its chairperson and BJP leader Jagdambika Pal of “bulldozing the proceedings” and “stonewalling” them.

The committee — tasked to scrutinise the Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards — has witnessed stormy scenes since the first meeting on August 22. One of the major issues that is likely to be discussed is the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada. The strain in the bilateral relationship spiked dramatically on October 14 after the Canadian government said that Indian diplomats including the High Commissioner were “persons of interest” in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder investigation.