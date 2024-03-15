Passing out parade of Agniveers today

Berhampur: The passing out parade of the third batch of Agniveers will be held at INS Chilka on Friday.

Around 2,600 Agniveers of the 3rd batch have successfully completed their training at INS Chilka. All of them have undergone rigorous training.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, will be the Chief Guest and review the post sunset Passing Out Parade. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, would also be present for the parade.

This momentous event will be witnessed by the family members of the passing out Agniveers. Besides, various high-achiever veterans and sports personalities will also be present during the ceremony to inspire the Agniveers with their remarkable achievements. The Chief of Naval Staff will also attend the valedictory function and present awards and trophies to various divisions and unveil the magazine ‘Ankur’, the bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka. A total of 2,585 Agniveers of the Indian Navy had passed out from the portals of INS Chilka on March 28 last year as the first batch. Another 2,895 Agniveers successfully passed out on September 26, 2023 in the second batch.