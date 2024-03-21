Patanjali Ayurved Acknowledges Misleading Advertisements, Expresses Regret To Supreme Court

Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balakrishna conveyed "regret" in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, acknowledging misleading advertisements issued by the company. Balakrishna assured the court that such misleading promotions would cease in the future. He clarified that Patanjali's primary objective is to alleviate the strain on the country's healthcare infrastructure by offering Ayurvedic solutions for lifestyle-related medical issues.



This response followed a show cause notice from the Supreme Court, prompting Patanjali to tender an "unconditional apology" regarding the advertisements. The court's action stemmed from earlier assurances made by Patanjali in November 2023, promising to refrain from making unsubstantiated medical claims. Despite this commitment, the company continued releasing misleading advertisements.

Patanjali admitted that post-November 2023, some advertisements contained "general statements" inadvertently including objectionable content. These ads were approved by Patanjali's Media Department, unaware of the Supreme Court's directive.

The company emphasized its intent to encourage healthier lifestyles through the consumption of Patanjali products, supported by ancient literature and Ayurvedic research. Patanjali criticized outdated legislation such as the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, arguing they fail to account for advancements in Ayurvedic research.

Patanjali reiterated its commitment to promoting Ayurvedic products rooted in traditional knowledge and supported by scientific research, aimed at improving public health and easing the burden on healthcare infrastructure.