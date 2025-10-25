Patanjali emergency and critical care inaugurated

Haridwar

A new history of medical science was created at Patanjali Yogpeeth. In the presence of Swami Ramdev Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj, the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital was officially inaugurated with the ritual of Yagna-Agnihotra and Vedic mantras.

Swami Ramdev announced that this hospital in Haridwar is merely the seed of its foundation; a version even larger than AIIMS, Apollo, or Medanta will soon emerge in Delhi-NCR. The special feature is that this will not be a corporate hospital, but rather a hospital that serves patients, not businesses. Our aim is to provide health to patients through an integrative medicine system.

Swamiji said that Patanjali has long held the view that modern medical science should be used only in cases of emergency. This will be a new approach for the entire world: we will use this method only in emergencies. We have a confluence of dedicated physicians, integrated and imbued with this new vision. On one side are Ayurvedic Vaidyas, experts in our traditional knowledge, on the other, doctors versed in modern medical science, and on the third, naturopathy. Along with this, paramedical staff are available to provide testing using state-of-the-art equipment.

Swamiji explained that all surgeries except cancer are available here. In the future, we plan to make cancer surgery accessible. Brain, heart, and spine surgeries, considered highly complex, are also available at this hospital. Patients will also receive MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, and pathological tests. Top global standards are followed here. Hundreds of patients undergo surgery and receive critical care every day. He added that Patanjali will only perform surgeries when absolutely necessary, saving patients from the burden of arbitrary hospital packages. Swamiji stated that this entire system is a significant contribution of the revered Acharya.

At the program, Acharya Balkrishna Ji stated that modern medical science is only 20% necessary for medical care. If we add 80% traditional medicine to this, we will be successful in streamlining the global medical system within four to five years. While we must embrace modern medical science for critical care, we must also embrace Yoga and Ayurveda as solutions for diseases considered incurable.

Acharya Ji said that in large hospitals, doctors are given targets. We told the doctors on the very first day that there are no targets for you here, only one goal: to provide health to the patients. We have to make this project a model of service as a mission and set an example of an integrated medical system for the entire world. There are many challenges to overcome.