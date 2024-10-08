Patanjali Varsity gets A+ grade from NAAC

Haridwar : Patanjali University has received A+ grade with high marks by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, NAAC. The paid points received by Patanjali University are the highest among yoga universities at the national level.

Addressing the university officials, teachers and non-teaching staff after the results of the assessment were declared by NAAC, the Chancellor of the University, Swami Ramdev said that the main objective of establishing Patanjali University is to create capable youth power to develop India as a prosperous self-reliant nation and this is possible only when the personality of the youth is yoga-oriented and along with capability in all dimensions, a strong character and personality is developed.

Today’s education has become more and more job-oriented, he emphasized that the objective of Patanjali University is to develop leadership qualities in the youth in every sphere of life and society. He further said that today the whole world needs such youth power which has a holistic understanding of its past, which has the ability to solve the challenges of the present and which can make an authentic assessment of the possible challenges of the future. He pointed out that the aim of all the educational activities of Patanjali University is to educate such youth who, besides giving a new direction to the nation, can also lead the entire humanity at the global level.

Patanjali University Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna said in his address that since Patanjali University has been formed for a specific purpose, all the Karmayogi members associated with the university will have to establish themselves according to the standards. The achievement of any goal should not be considered final, rather continuous efforts are necessary for its promotion.