Patanjali will bring new revolution in the IT sector

Haridwar: A three-day workshop on ‘Corporate Training for Professional Development/Core Skills’ concluded in the auditorium of Patanjali University under the aegis of Patanjali’s IT institute Bharua Solutions. On the occasion of the closing of the workshop, Patanjali Yogpeeth’s founder president Swami Ramdev ji said that the solution to all the problems of the IT sector lies in ‘Bharua’. Patanjali’s IT institute Bharua has proved its IT skills in many companies along with Patanjali. Recently, Bharua has signed agreements with many renowned companies in the IT sector , Patanjali will now bring a new revolution in the IT sector.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna Ji said that the whole world knows Patanjali in the context of Yoga and Ayurveda. We have entered the field of IT in the form of Bharua Solutions.

Bharua did not become an IT company just like that , it is the result of complete dedication. Bharua’s achievement is that today Bharua has 8 patents in the IT sector. Only Bharua products are used in Welspun Company. Similarly, all the work of Mother Dairy , Amul , Syntex , Railways , canteen of the new Parliament building is being done by Bharua Solutions. Recently, Bharua has also received an order for centralizing and monitoring the data of 26 airports.